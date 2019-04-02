Hilton Head home vacant for a week ... except for robbers who took art and furniture

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

An estimated $5,150 worth of art and furniture was allegedly stolen from a rental home in Palmetto Dunes sometime last week, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

On Saturday, the property manager reported six pieces of art, three lamps, two mirrors and a dresser were missing.

No one rented the home between March 22 and Friday, so it was unoccupied, the report said.

The property manager told the deputy writing the report that the back door of the home had been left unlocked, and there were no signs of forced entry.

There are no video cameras in that area of the property that could have recorded any suspects entering or leaving the home, the report said.