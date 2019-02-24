Bluffton police officer arrested, charged with public disorderly conduct, official says

A Bluffton Police Department sergeant is on administrative leave after he was arrested and charged with public disorderly conduct early Sunday morning, a spokesperson with the department told The Island Packet.

Brady James Lee, 32, was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center just before 3 a.m. and was still confined as of 8:45 a.m., according to the jail log.

Capt. Joe Babkiewicz said the department will conduct an internal investigation into the incident.

The initial police report, which would have details on the incident, was not available as of Sunday morning.

In 2014, Lee received the department’s Life-Saving Award and Officer of the Year Award.

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not normally name those facing misdemeanor charges. The newspapers are doing so in this case because the suspect holds a position of public trust.