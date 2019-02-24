Crime & Public Safety

Bluffton police officer arrested, charged with public disorderly conduct, official says

By Lana Ferguson

February 24, 2019 08:55 AM

Beaufort County Detention Center
Beaufort County Detention Center

A Bluffton Police Department sergeant is on administrative leave after he was arrested and charged with public disorderly conduct early Sunday morning, a spokesperson with the department told The Island Packet.

Brady James Lee, 32, was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center just before 3 a.m. and was still confined as of 8:45 a.m., according to the jail log.

Capt. Joe Babkiewicz said the department will conduct an internal investigation into the incident.

The initial police report, which would have details on the incident, was not available as of Sunday morning.

In 2014, Lee received the department’s Life-Saving Award and Officer of the Year Award.

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not normally name those facing misdemeanor charges. The newspapers are doing so in this case because the suspect holds a position of public trust.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet

crime

education

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  