Hilton Head High placed on modified lockdown after rumors of a school shooting, officials say

Hilton Head Island High School has been placed on a modified lockdown due to rumors about a school shooting, according to administrators.
The district sent out a news release at about 12:30 p.m. notifying the media of the lockdown.
This is the second time in last three days Hilton Head High has faced a school shooting scare.
On Tuesday, a student reported a “a nonspecific threat posted on social media” to school administrators.
As a precautionary measure, additional law enforcement were on campus Wednesday but no lockdown took place.
During a modified lockdown, students continue to change classes throughout the day, but students are more closely monitored and outdoor activities are suspended, according to the district news release
Friday’s threat marks at least the fourteenth threat to a public school in Beaufort County since the start of the 2019-20 school year.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
