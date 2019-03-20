Jasper County man charged with arson in connection with February hotel fire, police say

A 54-year-old Ridgeland man was charged with arson Wednesday morning in connection with a hotel fire that happened in Jasper County last month, according to a City of Hardeeville news release.
Tommy Levar Williams was charged with second-degree arson and first-degree burglary, the release said. Both charges are felonies.
Williams is accused of starting the Feb. 24 fire that forced 30 people out of their rooms early that morning. There were no fatalities, but a Hardeeville firefighter was injured and several people were treated for smoke inhalation issues.
Details about a suspected motive were not immediately available.
Williams had been booked into the Jasper County Detention Center on a family court bench warrant Tuesday evening and remained there Wednesday afternoon with the two additional charges, according to the jail log.
The investigation by Hardeeville Police is ongoing.
