Firefighter and others injured during Hardeeville motel fire Sunday morning, sources say

A Hardeeville firefighter and several other people were injured during a fire early Sunday morning at Knight Inn motel, according to WTOC.
About 50 people were staying the night at the motel, which was evacuated as the fire started, the news report says. The fire started at about 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning.
The City of Hardeeville sent out an alert at 6:36 a.m. asking that the area of White Hardee Boulevard be avoided as firefighters continued working the scene of a “major fire”.
The Bluffton Township Fire District assisted in the fire by sending 8 people, Randy Hunter, spokesman for BTFD, said Sunday.
This story will be updated.
