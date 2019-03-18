Beaufort Co. man receives new charges in case where man was tied up and beaten, jail logs show

A St. Helena man faces three new charges related to binding and beating a man in his home on March 11 , according to Beaufort County Detention Center logs.
Justin Granet and Don Bliss previously were charged in the case, which involved binding and beating a man alleged to be the lover of one of the men’s wives. An unnamed woman also was found tied up with the man.
On Monday, Granet received additional charges connected to the crime, including possession of a firearm or knife during a violent crime and two counts of manufacturing and possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies arrived at the St. Helena home on Chaplin Drive at 8:30 p.m. on March 11. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics team was called to the scene after a “violent commotion” was heard inside.
They found both the man and woman bound with rope and duct tape, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says. The man was not moving and had blood coming from his head.
A news release said the man was seriously injured and transported to Medical University of South Carolina Charleston.
The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette have not named the woman and man found bound in the home because they are victims of a crime.
Granet, 41, previously was charged with kidnapping and first-degree assault and battery in connection to the crime. Bliss, 41, of Beaufort, was charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime.
During a search of the home, investigators found the blunt object they believe may have been used to beat the man, two firearms, and about four pounds of marijuana, the release said.
