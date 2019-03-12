Man and woman found tied up in Beaufort County home. 2 men face kidnapping charges

Two Beaufort County men were charged Monday night after deputies found them inside a St. Helena Island home where a man and woman were bound in rope and duct tape, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Around 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to the home on Chaplin Drive after they received a 911 call from the area and heard a “violent confrontation,” the release said.
When they entered, they found a man and a woman both bound with rope and duct tape, according to the release. The man was reported to be seriously injured and eventually transported to Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Deputies also found two other men inside the home: homeowner Justin Granet, 41, and Don Bliss, also 41, of Beaufort.
Granet was charged with kidnapping and first-degree assault and battery.
Bliss was charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime.
Both men were booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center early Tuesday morning and remained there before noon.
During a search of the home, investigators found the blunt object they believe may have been used to beat the man, two firearms, and about four pounds of marijuana, the release said.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
