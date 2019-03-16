Crime & Public Safety

Man airlifted to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Beaufort on Friday night, police say

By Lana Ferguson

March 16, 2019 12:32 PM

Stock image of police lights.
Stock image of police lights. File photo
Stock image of police lights. File photo

An adult male was injured after a vehicle struck him in Beaufort on Friday night, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. in the area of Forest Fields neighborhood near Parris Island Gateway, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said Saturday.

Bromage said the man was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital then flown to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to be treated for his injuries.

The S.C. Highway Patrol, who is investigating the incident, did not immediately return a call inquiring about more details on the incident Saturday afternoon.

Information about the man’s age and where he was from was not immediately available Saturday afternoon.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet

crime

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  