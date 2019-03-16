Man airlifted to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Beaufort on Friday night, police say

An adult male was injured after a vehicle struck him in Beaufort on Friday night, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. in the area of Forest Fields neighborhood near Parris Island Gateway, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said Saturday.

Bromage said the man was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital then flown to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to be treated for his injuries.

The S.C. Highway Patrol, who is investigating the incident, did not immediately return a call inquiring about more details on the incident Saturday afternoon.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet

Information about the man’s age and where he was from was not immediately available Saturday afternoon.