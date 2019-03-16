Crime & Public Safety

Update: Downtown road reopened after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Savannah

By Lana Ferguson

March 16, 2019 08:12 AM

A portion of W. Bay Street in Savannah was closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Saturday.
All lanes on West Bay Street in Savannah were reopened just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle earlier in the morning, according to a spokesperson with the Savannah Police Department.

The road was closed around 7 a.m. — hours before the large St. Patrick’s Day Parade downtown, a Facebook post from the department said.

Lanes were blocked from Fahm Street to the viaduct as law enforcement investigated the incident.

Spokesperson Bianca Johnson told The Island Packet on Saturday morning that the department will be sending out a news release with more information on the incident.

This story will be updated.

