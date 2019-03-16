Crime & Public Safety

Savannah Police made its first St. Patrick’s Day weekend arrest. What was it for?

By Lana Ferguson

March 16, 2019 08:46 AM

The Savannah Police Department made its first arrest of the busy St. Patrick’s Day weekend around 4:30 p.m. Friday, a Facebook post from the department said.

‪A man was arrested after he sold marijuana cigarettes in front of an officer in City Market, the post said.

“While there is a city ordinance regarding misdemeanor possession in the city limits, it is illegal to sell,” the post said. “Have fun, but legal fun.”

The possession of a small amount of marijuana in the city is being handled differently by law enforcement this year.

The City of Savannah passed an ordinance last year reducing the punishment for the possession of a small amount of marijuana. At the discretion of the officer, a first-time offender found possessing less than one ounce of marijuana can be issued a $150 ticket rather than be arrested. Previously, any amount of marijuana found led to an arrest.

