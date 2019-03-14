Beaufort County man sentenced to 40 years after 2017 deadly neighborhood party shooting

A 27-year-old Seabrook man was found guilty after a two-day trial Wednesday of shooting and killing a Yemassee man at a neighborhood gathering in 2017, according to a 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office news release.

Dontarious Wright was sentenced to 40 years in prison on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Wright killed Adrian Lamont “Mont” Manigo, 40, on Aug. 22, 2017, in a yard on Leaping Frog Lane in Lobeco, where nearby residents frequently hang out, the release said.

When Manigo arrived, Wright, who was already there, stepped aside and muttered to himself, the release said. About 20 minutes later, Wright sat down and put a 9 mm handgun in his lap.

Manigo asked him what the gun was for and Wright responded, “It’s for you,” the release said. Manigo turned to walk away, but Wright stood up and shot at him three times — striking Manigo once in the arm and once in the right shoulder.

One bullet pierced Manigo’s lung, esophagus and two major blood vessels, the release said, causing him to bleed to death before EMS and police could arrive.

Wright had a “history of animosity” toward Manigo, witnesses testified during the trial.

Although Wright ran away from the scene, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office found him later that evening hiding in a neighbor’s shed near his home, the release said.

Wright had previous convictions for strong armed robbery, assault with intent to kill, and petit larceny.



