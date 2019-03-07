Crime & Public Safety

Beaufort man accused of trafficking cocaine. Now, he faces heroin charges, too

By Lana Ferguson

March 07, 2019 10:45 AM

A Beaufort man arrested in a January drug case faces new drug charges after deputies identified a “trafficking” amount of a powdered substance inside his Polk Village home last month, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Jan. 18, the Sheriff’s Office searched a Beaufort home and discovered powdered cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana, the release said. Deputies also found more than 50 grams of an unknown powdered substance and a “significant quantity” of pills that would need to be forensically tested, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office alleged that the drugs belonged to Robert Sandle, 35. In January, he was charged with two counts of the sale and distribution of crack cocaine and one count each of trafficking cocaine, possession of crack cocaine and simple possession of marijuana.

His 63-year-old mother Rosa Manick — who reportedly owns the house where deputies found the drugs — was charged with possession of crack cocaine and simple possession of marijuana, the release said.

Both Sandle and Manick were released on bond after their arrests.

The Sheriff’s Office Forensic Services Laboratory recently identified the unknown drugs found in the home as heroin, methamphetamine and Tramadol, the release said. After the drugs were identified, Sandle faced additional charges.

On Wednesday, he was charged with possession with trafficking heroin, the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to the release.

Sandle was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and was still confined as of early Thursday morning, according to the jail log.

