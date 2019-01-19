Beaufort mother and son arrested for drug possession and trafficking, police say

A 35-year-old man and his mother were arrested Friday following a search of the home where he was allegedly selling drugs in Beaufort’s Polk Village, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.
Robert Sandle was arrested Friday during a traffic stop for distribution of crack cocaine, the release said. Sandle had two active arrest warrants at the time of the stop.
After his arrest, investigators served a search warrant on Sandle’s home owned by his mother — 63-year-old Rosa Manick.
Manick was arrested when “investigators recovered a trafficking weight of powder cocaine, as well as possession amounts of crack cocaine and marijuana,” according to the release.
Per South Carolina law, possession of 10 grams of cocaine or more results in a trafficking charge.
“Also inside of the residence, investigators recovered a handgun and some unidentified pills that are suspected to be controlled substances,” the release said.
Sandle was charged with two sale and distribution of crack cocaine charges, trafficking cocaine, possession of crack cocaine and simple possession of marijuana, according to the release.
Manick was charged with possession of crack cocaine and simple possession of marijuana, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The two were incarcerated on Friday afternoon at the Beaufort County Detention Center, and await bond hearings, the release said. As of Saturday morning, the jail log showed no bond assigned to Sandle or Manick.
The pair could face more criminal charges after analysis of the pills and the two handguns found in the car Sandle was driving and his mother’s home, the release said.
