Crime & Public Safety

Woman stole hundreds of dollars of raw meat from a Bluffton store... twice, report says

By Lana Ferguson

March 06, 2019 03:37 PM

A woman stole about $225 worth of uncooked steaks Tuesday afternoon from a Publix grocery store off Buck Island Road, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.

A worker in the meat department told an officer the woman was “acting strange” and “appeared very nervous and jumpy,” before loading a number of steaks into her shopping cart and quickly walking away.

The store’s manager watched the woman push the cart halfway down an aisle and transfer the assortment of steaks into her green reusable bag and run out the exit, the report said.

He told the officer he knew the woman because she had shoplifted almost the same amount of steaks in a previous incident, the report said.

The manager said the store would pursue criminal charges and wanted the woman issued a trespass notice if she was found, according to the report.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet

crime

crime

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  