Man stores stolen Hilton Head steaks in the strangest of places, police say

A man apparently hungry for steak decided to shove a bunch of them down his pants Monday night at the Piggly Wiggly in Coligny Plaza on Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
An employee noticed a man attempting to hide several pre-packed ribeye steaks down the front of his pants, the report said. The man immediately confessed to trying to shoplift the steaks when the employee confronted him and was held in a storage room behind the meat market counter until police arrived, the report said.
No charges were filed but the man has been banned from the store and paid $43 for the steaks he contaminated, the release said.
