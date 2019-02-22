Suspect allegedly stole donations from a Hilton Head thrift store — 14 times, police say

A suspect was caught on camera stealing donations from a Hilton Head Island thrift store, not once, but at least 14 times between Jan. 20 and Feb. 17, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

A representative of The Bargain Box on William Hilton Parkway told a deputy she’d seen a decline in the amount of donations the store typically receives, the report said.

A high definition surveillance camera recorded the suspect stealing donations from the back loading dock of the building after hours, the report said.

Although the representative said she does not know exactly what items were stolen, she estimates the loss to be between $3,000 and $4,000, the report said.

On Tuesday, a judge advised the deputy he would sign an arrest warrant for larceny for the suspect, the report said.