Suspect allegedly stole donations from a Hilton Head thrift store — 14 times, police say

By Lana Ferguson

February 22, 2019 01:37 PM

A suspect was caught on camera stealing donations from a Hilton Head Island thrift store, not once, but at least 14 times between Jan. 20 and Feb. 17, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

A representative of The Bargain Box on William Hilton Parkway told a deputy she’d seen a decline in the amount of donations the store typically receives, the report said.

A high definition surveillance camera recorded the suspect stealing donations from the back loading dock of the building after hours, the report said.

Although the representative said she does not know exactly what items were stolen, she estimates the loss to be between $3,000 and $4,000, the report said.

On Tuesday, a judge advised the deputy he would sign an arrest warrant for larceny for the suspect, the report said.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

