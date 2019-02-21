Body found inside vehicle behind Bluffton Target, officials say. Investigation underway

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle behind the Bluffton Target on Thursday, according to officials.
Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, said a death investigation is underway and the public should expect to see several police cars in the area.
The deceased person was an adult, a news release from the Sheriff’s Office said.
As of 11:30 a.m., crime scene tape blocked off the entirety of the back parking lot behind the Target building, located at 1050 Fording Island Road, and two Sheriff’s Office SUVs prevented people from driving by.
The coroner left the scene around 11:40 a.m.
More details will be released after the person’s family has been notified by the coroner, the news release said.
There is no public safety threat at this time, Bromage said.
A Sheriff’s Office public information officer will be on scene to answer media questions at 12:30 p.m.
This story will be updated.
