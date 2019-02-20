Crime & Public Safety

22-year-old Hilton Head man missing since Monday. Police and family members concerned

By Mandy Matney

February 20, 2019 04:18 PM

Robert Clark Jr. is described as 5’10’’ and approximately 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials are searching for a 22-year-old Hilton Head man who was last seen on Monday morning by his family, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.

Robert Clark Jr. was last seen at his Legends apartment and likely left in his vehicle, a silver 2011 Toyota Tundra pickup, according to the news release

Family members haven’t heard from Clark since they exchanged text messages on Monday afternoon, the release said.

“The family is concerned for his safety. We’re concerned,” Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said. “We ask the public to be on the lookout for his truck or him. We want to see him to get back safe.”

Clark is 5-foot, 10-inches tall and approximately 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, the release said.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to call 911 if anyone has information about Clark’s whereabouts.

