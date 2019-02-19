Crime & Public Safety

Victim killed in Beaufort crash involving tractor-trailer identified as Savannah teen

By Lana Ferguson

February 19, 2019 10:56 AM

Burton Fire District
Burton Fire District

A teenager from Savannah died after a work van struck the back of a tractor-trailer early Saturday morning on a highway in Beaufort, officials say.

Marvin Alvarado-Gonzalez, 17, died at the scene, Beaufort County Deputy Coroner David Ott said Tuesday morning. Two other people were transported to a hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

The collision occurred at 7:20 a.m. on Robert Smalls Parkway near Burton Hill Road, about two miles from Boundary Street.

The engine compartment and front passenger area was lodged beneath the semi-truck and had caught fire, according to a City of Beaufort-Town of Port Royal Fire Department release. The release said a number of work tools and equipment inside the van flew forward at the moment of impact and covered the victims, trapping them.

Firefighters cut away part of the van and removed the three victims, the release said.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.

Read Next

traffic

Update: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving tractor-trailer on SC 170, police say

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  