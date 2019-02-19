Victim killed in Beaufort crash involving tractor-trailer identified as Savannah teen

A teenager from Savannah died after a work van struck the back of a tractor-trailer early Saturday morning on a highway in Beaufort, officials say.
Marvin Alvarado-Gonzalez, 17, died at the scene, Beaufort County Deputy Coroner David Ott said Tuesday morning. Two other people were transported to a hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries.
The collision occurred at 7:20 a.m. on Robert Smalls Parkway near Burton Hill Road, about two miles from Boundary Street.
The engine compartment and front passenger area was lodged beneath the semi-truck and had caught fire, according to a City of Beaufort-Town of Port Royal Fire Department release. The release said a number of work tools and equipment inside the van flew forward at the moment of impact and covered the victims, trapping them.
Firefighters cut away part of the van and removed the three victims, the release said.
An investigation into the crash is continuing.
