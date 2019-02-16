All lanes closed on part of SC 170 in Beaufort after crash involving tractor-trailer, police say

Three people were injured in a vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer Saturday morning that blocked lanes in both directions on a portion of S.C. 170 in Beaufort, according to the Beaufort Police Department.
The crash, which involved a tractor-trailer and work van, occurred around 7:20 a.m. and lanes were still blocked on S.C. 170 near the Salvation Army a couple miles from Boundary Street as of 10:20 a.m., Sgt. Joseph Dobbins said.
Dobbins said two people were transported to a hospital by helicopter and a third person was also injured.
Traffic is currently being redirected in the area but lanes should be open again before noon, Dobbins said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Google Maps showed heavy traffic in the area the crash occurred and Boundary Street around 11 a.m. Saturday.
This story will be updated.
Comments