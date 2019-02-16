Traffic

All lanes closed on part of SC 170 in Beaufort after crash involving tractor-trailer, police say

By Lana Ferguson

February 16, 2019 10:32 AM

Beaufort County traffic camera
Three people were injured in a vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer Saturday morning that blocked lanes in both directions on a portion of S.C. 170 in Beaufort, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

The crash, which involved a tractor-trailer and work van, occurred around 7:20 a.m. and lanes were still blocked on S.C. 170 near the Salvation Army a couple miles from Boundary Street as of 10:20 a.m., Sgt. Joseph Dobbins said.

Dobbins said two people were transported to a hospital by helicopter and a third person was also injured.

Traffic is currently being redirected in the area but lanes should be open again before noon, Dobbins said.

Google Maps showed heavy traffic in the area the crash occurred and Boundary Street around 11 a.m. Saturday.

This story will be updated.

