3 men facing charges in Hilton Head Shelter Cove ATM armed robbery, report says.

Charges have been filed against three men for an armed robbery at an ATM in Hilton Head’s Shelter Cove area, according to a release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 6, two suspects allegedly robbed a Hilton Head man at gunpoint at The Plaza at Shelter Cove while he tried to make a $170 deposit at a Bank of America ATM, according to previous Island Packet reporting.

One suspect struck the man on the head with a black handgun before taking his cash and running to a waiting white SUV, the report said.

Isaiah McElveen, 18, turned himself in on Feb. 14 as the driver of the getaway car. McElveen, of St. Helena Island, was charged with armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

He was incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center with bonds totaling $30,000. He posted bond on Feb. 15 and was released, the release said.

Luis Pantoja Jr., 18, turned himself in on Feb. 18 and said he was one of the two men who approached the man at the ATM. Pantoja, of Beaufort, was charged with armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

He was also incarcerated at the detention center with bonds totaling $30,000. As of Monday afternoon, Pantoja remained incarcerated, according to the news release.

Carson Wohlwend, 19, was identified as the man who struck the victim with a handgun at the ATM, according to the release.

He now has warrants for armed robbery, assault and battery and criminal conspiracy for the Shelter Cove incident, the report said.

Wohlwend is incarcerated in the Charleston County Detention Center for a separate offense, the release said. If he posts bond, he will be transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center, according to the release.



