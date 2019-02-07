A Hilton Head man was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM in Shelter Cove, police say

A man was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning in The Plaza at Shelter Cove as he tried to make a deposit at an ATM, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m., as the victim deposited two checks into the Bank of America ATM on Shelter Cove Lane near multiple retail stores, the report said.

As he pulled $170 out of his wallet to deposit, a man approached him, grabbed his sweater and said, “Give me your money,” the report said.

The suspect pointed a black handgun before striking the victim in the head with the weapon, causing him to fall to the ground, the report said.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet

The suspect grabbed the cash and ran toward a small white SUV with a second suspect, the report said.

The victim had a 1-inch cut on the left side of his head but did not need major medical treatment, the report said.

The gunman was described as a black man around 5-foot-10 and about 150 to 200 pounds.

The second suspect is a black man around 6-foot-1 and 180 to 220 pounds, according to the report.