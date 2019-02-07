Crime & Public Safety

A Hilton Head man was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM in Shelter Cove, police say

A man was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning in The Plaza at Shelter Cove as he tried to make a deposit at an ATM, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m., as the victim deposited two checks into the Bank of America ATM on Shelter Cove Lane near multiple retail stores, the report said.

As he pulled $170 out of his wallet to deposit, a man approached him, grabbed his sweater and said, “Give me your money,” the report said.

The suspect pointed a black handgun before striking the victim in the head with the weapon, causing him to fall to the ground, the report said.

The suspect grabbed the cash and ran toward a small white SUV with a second suspect, the report said.

The victim had a 1-inch cut on the left side of his head but did not need major medical treatment, the report said.

The gunman was described as a black man around 5-foot-10 and about 150 to 200 pounds.

The second suspect is a black man around 6-foot-1 and 180 to 220 pounds, according to the report.

