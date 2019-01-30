Beaufort County student charged after police find weapons, drugs in his car at school

A Bluffton High School student faces drug and weapons charges after police found rolling papers, a vape pen containing THC and knives in his car on campus Monday, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.

He was the second Bluffton High student to face scrutiny in less than a week. A different student is under investigation after an FBI tip said the teen was selling marijuana and a “date-rape” drug in the Bluffton area.

In the most recent incident, the student’s car and backpack were searched Monday after school administrators received an anonymous report that the student was selling drugs on campus, the report said.

Police found four orange pills in the bottom of his backpack. The student said the pills — Adderall, a medication used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder — were prescribed to him, the report said. His father provided police the prescription later when he came to pick up his son, the report said.

Officers searched the student’s car where they discovered three knives with blades longer than 3 1/2 inches, rolling papers, an vape pen containing THC (the active ingredient in marijuana) and an e-cigarette, the report said.





The student was charged with having a weapon on school property, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a minor in possession of tobacco, the report said.

The weapons were released to the teen’s father and the vape pen and e-cigarette were kept by police, the report said.

Having a knife with a blade longer than 2 inches on school property is a “level four” violation, which can result in up to a 10 days out-of-school suspension and recommendation for expulsion or assignment to an alternative school, the Beaufort County School District’s Code of Student Conduct says.