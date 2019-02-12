2 months after Malik Spencer vanished, his Beaufort County family plans a public funeral

Malik Spencer, 18, will be laid to rest in Beaufort’s Forest Lawn Cemetery on Saturday — two months after his mother last saw him.

A Beaufort visitation, memorial and funeral will be open to the public for the Lobeco teen who vanished on Dec. 18. His body was found in Bamberg County on Jan. 22. An autopsy report says he died of gunshot wounds.

Police have said his death is an apparent homicide.

A visitation is planned from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home for Funerals, 1814 Greene St. At 7 p.m., a memorial service will follow at Battery Creek High School, 1 Blue Dolphin Drive.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday at New Hope Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 67 Parris Island Gateway. Burial will be in the Forest Lawn Cemetery, 611 Robert Smalls Parkway.

Spencer was a senior at Whale Branch Early College High School. He was active in the youth and music ministries at his church, Love House Ministries. He worked at Wendy’s and held a summer job as a counselor at a Beaufort County PALS camp.

Since before Christmas, strangers from across Beaufort County — and the nation — have followed the Spencer’s family’s pleas to bring the missing teen home. Last week, social media erupted in mourning at the announcement that his body had been found.

Spencer’s aunt, Nakara Simmons, said Tuesday that the family is thankful for the support.

“We appreciate everything the community has done,” Simmons said. “The love, support and prayers.”

As many questions remain about Malik’s death, Simmons asked the public to continue helping in the search for answers.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has released few details about the investigation into the murder of Spencer. No one had been arrested as of Tuesday.

“We are asking that people continue to call Crimestoppers with tips,” Simmons said.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. Information also can be shared with Sheriff’s Office investigator Brian Abell at 843-255-3436.