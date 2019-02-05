Crime & Public Safety

This Bluffton neighborhood was hit by a string of car break-ins. No suspect identified, police say

By Lana Ferguson

February 05, 2019 01:26 PM

At least 10 vehicles were broken into in the Baywood neighborhood in Bluffton sometime Sunday night and into Monday morning, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Some car owners said nothing was taken, but that their glove boxes were open and items scattered throughout the vehicles, the reports said.

Among the items that were stolen was a toolbox, credit cards, wallets, a Social Security card, business checks, and Rayban sunglasses.

One couple had a home security camera that captured the suspect rummaging through cars and stealing a briefcase, the report said.

Some of the vehicles were locked, some were not, the reports said.

No suspects have been identified.

Two weeks ago, multiple car break-ins and stolen cars were reported in a neighborhood just outside of Indigo Run on Hilton Head Island. Days later, other vehicle break-ins were reported inside the community, police said.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson

