Crime & Public Safety

Multiple burglaries in Indigo Run area of Hilton Head. Suspect caught on video

By Lana Ferguson

January 23, 2019 10:16 AM

Burglars caught on camera breaking into home in the Indigo Run area of Hilton Head

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in identifying four males believed to be involved in multiple burglaries. The burglaries took place early Wednesday, Jan. 23, in the Indigo Run area of Hilton Head Island.
By
Up Next
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in identifying four males believed to be involved in multiple burglaries. The burglaries took place early Wednesday, Jan. 23, in the Indigo Run area of Hilton Head Island.
By

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying suspects involved in burglaries in the Indigo Run area on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release.

The burglaries happened early Wednesday morning outside of the Indigo Run gates in a neighborhood called Avalon Villas , Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Bob Bromage said.

The Sheriff’s Office believes there are a total of four suspects, the release said. One suspect was caught on surveillance video.

Officials are searching the following vehicles that were stolen during the time of the burglaries:

Anyone with information about the identity of the man in the video or his accomplices can contact Staff Sgt. Calendine at 843-255-3427 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, according to the release.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  