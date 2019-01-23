Multiple burglaries in Indigo Run area of Hilton Head. Suspect caught on video

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying suspects involved in burglaries in the Indigo Run area on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release.
The burglaries happened early Wednesday morning outside of the Indigo Run gates in a neighborhood called Avalon Villas , Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Bob Bromage said.
The Sheriff’s Office believes there are a total of four suspects, the release said. One suspect was caught on surveillance video.
Officials are searching the following vehicles that were stolen during the time of the burglaries:
- Grey 2003 Dodge Durango with South Carolina plate: 1668JV
- Silver Mercedes S500 with South Carolina plate: EIZ136
Anyone with information about the identity of the man in the video or his accomplices can contact Staff Sgt. Calendine at 843-255-3427 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, according to the release.
