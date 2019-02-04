Family tells police: Body found in Beaufort Co. marsh is their missing loved one

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office police report shows that a Lady’s Island family believes a body found in a marsh Sunday is their missing loved one.
The “partially skeletonized” human remains were found in the area of Lady’s Island Airport — near where the man lives.
Capt. Bob Bromage said the identity of the body remains officially unknown. He previously said DNA evidence and dental records will be needed to positively identify the body.
A police report shows a group of Lady’s Island residents were searching the marsh for a missing loved one when they discovered the body.
The family members also told detectives, after viewing the body, that they believed the body is the man they were searching for.
The man was last seen by family members in mid-December, a police report says. An acquaintance of the family’s told them the man had traveled to Florida with his girlfriend, the report says.
They became suspicious of the story recently because of a lack of contact with the man.
He was first reported missing to police on Sunday.
Malik Spencer, 18, of Lobeco, also went missing in mid-December. Police have said they believed “foul play is involved” in his disappearance.
His car was discovered on Dec. 21 in a rural residential area on St. Helena.
Friends and family are offering a $4,000 reward for any information that results in finding Spencer. The reward is held in a nonprofit account by Love House Ministries.
Anonymous tips can be given by calling Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
