“Partially skeletonized” human remains found in Beaufort County, police say

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating “partially skeletonized” human remains found in a marsh area near Lady’s Island Airport Sunday afternoon, according to a police alert.
A resident contacted police after finding the remains of the adult male.
“(Due) to the condition of the remains, what caused the man’s death was not immediately apparent,” the alert says.
Capt. Bob Bromage said the identity of the person remains unknown. He said DNA evidence and dental records will be used to identify the body. He said this could take several weeks.
A forensic autopsy is scheduled to be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina his week. The autopsy should “aid” in the determination of the man’s identity and cause of death, the alert says.
Malik Spencer, 18, of Lobeco has been missing since Dec. 18. Police have said they believe “foul play is involved” in his disappearance.
Police have not given any indication that the body found Sunday is related to Spencer’s disappearance.
His car was discovered on Dec. 21 in a rural residential area on St. Helena.
Friend and family are offering a $4,000 reward for any information that results in finding Spencer. The reward is held in a nonprofit account by Love House Ministries.
Anonymous tips can be given by calling Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843 554-1111.
