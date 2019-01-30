Beaufort Co. woman was in bed when she heard someone break into her house, police say

A Burton women was trying to fall asleep Sunday evening, when she heard someone break into her home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report,.
“She heard a loud crash that sounded like breaking glass coming from the living room front door,” the report says. “Immediately following, she heard some foot steps enter the residence.”
The woman quickly grabbed a TV remote that controlled the television in the living room, the report says. She turned it on to “signal to the intruders” that someone was home.
“She heard the footsteps flee back out of the door and she believes she heard a vehicle speed off from the left side of the residence,” the report says.
The report says she did not see the suspect or the vehicle.
Deputies noted damage done to the door, upon arrival. The woman estimated the damage at about $100.
DNA evidence was collected from the scene by deputies.
