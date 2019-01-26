2 men break into Bluffton home, rob occupants inside at gunpoint, police say

A Bluffton home was broken into Friday night and multiple people were robbed at gunpoint, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home in the Shady Glen Mobile Home Park, according to Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff’s Office.
Two suspects allegedly robbed multiple people inside the home and got away with money, Bromage said.
The only description the Sheriff’s Office was able to give about the two suspects is that they were allegedly African American males. A further description is not yet available.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Residents of the area were asked to expect increased law enforcement presence Friday night.
No injuries have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing, Bromage said.
Anyone with information on the armed robbery is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
Comments