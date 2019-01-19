Car key, debit card and cash stolen from Sea Pines home on Hilton Head, report says

A Hilton Head woman said her car key, debit card and $800 in cash were stolen by a man who stayed the night in the guest bedroom and left without her knowledge on Jan. 16, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The victim, who said she’s new to the area, lives on Otter Road in Sea Pines, the report said.
She met a man at The Tiki Hut on South Forest Beach Drive Jan. 15 and the two returned to her home for the evening, the report said.
When she woke up the next morning, she said the key to her Jeep, her debit card and cash were missing and the suspect, who is approximately 25 years old, had left, the report said.
Her car was not stolen, according to Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The alleged theft happened three days after a car at another property on Otter Road was reported stolen. The Sheriff’s Office report does not say if the two incidents are connected.
The victim told police that her card had nearly $1,000 of recent purchases when she called her bank to cancel it, the report said.
