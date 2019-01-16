A car stolen from Sea Pines driveway this weekend is still missing, police say

A Georgia man parked his BMW in the driveway of his aunt’s Sea Pines home Saturday morning and came out later to discover the car had disappeared, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The man said he got to the Otter Road house and parked the car around 4 a.m. and realized it was missing around 11 p.m. that same day, the report said.

He told deputies the car may have been unlocked but he had the only key to the car, the report said.

Sea Pines Security does not allow repossession trucks inside the community and the man has no idea how anybody stole it, the report said.

The car is a black 2004 BMW 545I with a Georgia license plate, according to the report.

Sea Pines Security was not contacted because the case was reported directly to the Sheriff’s Office, Toby McSwain, director of safety, security, and transportation at Sea Pines, told The Island Packet in an email Wednesdsay.