Resident catches Beaufort man breaking into Burton home, police say

By Lana Ferguson

January 16, 2019 01:25 PM

A Beaufort man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly broke into a Burton home through a window, sending the startled resident inside sprinting from the house to call police, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Aaron Fields, 20, faces a second degree burglary charge, the release said.

Just before 10:40 a.m., the homeowner called 911 after seeing Fields forcibly enter at the back of the home, the release said.

Deputies surrounded the home, saw Fields inside, and yelled at him to surrender, the release said. He did and was arrested.

He was carrying a backpack that had multiple items stolen from the home, according to the release.

He was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon and was still there just after noon Wednesday, according to the jail log. His bond is $7,500, according to the release.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

