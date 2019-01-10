An art project is telling the story of Beaufort’s history. Now it’s been vandalized.

An ongoing public art project recognizing Beaufort history was vandalized Wednesday, a few weeks before a key milestone in the work, according to the project’s manager and local officials.
Someone defaced a mural being painted in a tunnel under Ribaut Road at the Technical College of the Lowcountry by adding blue paint to the outline of the work and throwing paint on the opposite unpainted tunnel wall, said project manager and artist Kim Falls, who is painting another area of the mural.
Falls said noticed the damage Wednesday morning.
Clear photos of the woman school officials believe vandalized the tunnel soon circulated on social media. She was identified and later apologized to the school, said Mary Lee Carns, the college’s vice president of advancement and external relations.
The woman also apologized to artist John Bradley Jr., whose work on the painting was damaged, in a conversation Wednesday, Bradley said. School officials have not yet decided whether to press charges, Carns said.
The painting began in early 2017 as a community project recognizing in part the history of Mather School, which started in 1868 to teach the daughters of enslaved people. The school served black students for a century before becoming a trade school.
The first phase, which includes the entrance to the west end of the tunnel and the underground painting, is expected to be finished in February.
Bradley, a graffiti artist and St. Helena Island resident, had spent the past few weeks sketching an outline of his work on the corrugated metal walls of the underground tunnel. The work includes images of Harriet Tubman, Robert Smalls and former Robert Smalls High School principal W.K. Alston as well as author Pat Conroy and heavyweight boxing champion Joe Frazier.
The figures will later be painted in with vibrant colors, Falls said.
Beaufort Arts Council posted about the vandalism in a Facebook post Wednesday and two women seen in the images from security footage were quickly identified, Falls said.
