A Beaufort Co. general store was robbed Saturday night, police say. Here’s what we know

By Lana Ferguson

January 07, 2019 01:24 PM

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Beaufort County gas station Saturday night after threatening a worker there with a gun, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The robbery occurred around 9:45 p.m. at the Callawassie General store on Callawassie Drive, the report said.

A man dressed in black with a hood over his head and a bandana covering his face entered the store, pointed a pistol and demanded the money from the cash registers, the report said. After getting it, he ran through the parking lot toward Spring Island, the report said.

Police searched the immediate area just after the robbery but did not find the suspect, the report said. The report only describes that suspect as a black male.

The Island Packet previously reported that the general store had been the scene of armed robberies at least twice in the past, in December 2014 and December 2016.

The Packet also reported a credit card skimmer was found on a gas pump there in November and in April 2015.

