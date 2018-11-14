A Beaufort Co. store found a credit card skimmer on its gas pump. Did you swipe there?

A credit card skimmer was found on a gas pump at a Beaufort County general store Monday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The skimmer — a small device used to steal credit card information — was found on just one pump at the Callwassie General Store on Callawassie Drive, the report said.

A worker was working on the pump when he found the skimmer, the report said. He removed the device and gave it to the manager who turned it into the Sheriff’s Office.

As Tuesday, the manager has not received any complaints of fraudulent credit card activity, the report said.

No skimmers or other suspicious items were found on any of the other pumps at the store, the report said.