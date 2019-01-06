Savannah police search for missing teen; police still looking for Beaufort Co. teen

Savannah Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Dec. 29, according to a Saturday Facebook post from the department.
Joi Walker was last seen leaving a residence on the 200 block of Scarborough Street, the post says. She often frequents the Fellwood Apartment area.
She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and boots with fur. She is 5 foot, 2 inches and weighs 120 pounds.
Anyone with information should contact 911 or the Savannah Police Department at 912-651-6675.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office continues looking for missing teen Malik Spencer.
Spencer, 18, was last seen leaving his house for school at Whale Branch High School on Dec. 18. Police have said they suspect foul play with his disappearance.
His family is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to finding Spencer. The reward is being held in a nonprofit bank by Love House Ministries Church — where Spencer was active in the teen and music ministries.
Police discovered Spencer’s car in a rural residential area on St. Helena on Dec. 21. About 20 patrol deputies and investigators extensively canvassed the area where the car was found, Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage previously said.
This included going door to door to speak with residents and also using K-9 and bloodhound teams.
Anyone with information about Spencer’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Investigator Brian Abell at 843-255-3436 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC if they wish to remain anonymous.
