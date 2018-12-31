2nd Highway Patrol car chase ends in Beaufort County crash in 1 month, report says

A South Carolina Highway Patrol vehicle pursuit ended with the suspect crashing into a ditch at the intersection of Savannah Highway and Baynard Road in Shell Point last week, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office police report.
It is the second time a Highway Patrol car chase ended in a crash in the county recently. The first happened on Nov. 30.
The Sheriff’s Office report says they assisted with the Dec. 26 pursuit. A deputy witnessed the suspect vehicle crash into a ditch while attempting to turn right onto Baynard Road.
The suspect fled from the vehicle on foot before being apprehended by Highway Patrol, according to the report. The man was transported to an area emergency room.
Brandon Spaulding, of Beaufort, later was arrested for failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, driving under a suspended license and speeding between 15 to 24 miles per hour more than the limit.
In November, Freddy Hernandez, 20, of Hilton Head, was arrested after leading police on a pursuit from U.S. 278 to West K Alston Drive in Burton.
The chase ended when the man crashed into another vehicle. The man and driver of the other vehicle were transported to an area hospital. Both were later released.
