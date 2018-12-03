Driver led police chase from U.S. 278 to Beaufort area before smashing into other car, police say

Freddy Hernandez, 20, of Hilton Head, was arrested for driving under the influence, failure to stop for a blue light and simple possession of marijuana after leading police on a chase that resulted in three injuries, officials say.
Matt Southern, S.C. Highway Patrol spokesman, said a Highway patrolman attempted to stop Hernandez for a traffic infraction on U.S. 278 Friday night.
Hernandez failed to stop, and a police pursuit continued until he crashed into another vehicle at Robert Smalls Parkway at West K Alston Drive in Burton, he said.
A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report of the accident says Hernandez’s Chevrolet pickup was flipped onto its roof upon their arrival. The Mitsubishi Gallant that Hernandez struck was off the roadway and in woods, the report says.
Southern said Hernandez and the driver of the Mitsubishi were both transported to an area hospital where they were treated and released.
The parkway was closed for more than hour as emergency crews cleared the scene.
The crash is being investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
