2 stabbed in Bluffton off S.C. 170; Helicopter transports 1 from Lawton Station area, officials say

Two adult males were stabbed during an incident on Cape Jasmine Street in Bluffton on Wednesday night, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alert says.
A third adult male was detained upon deputies’ arrival at the scene, says the alert.
One of the victims was flown via helicopter to Savannah Memorial Hospital.
Bluffton Fire District Capt. Lee Levesque said the helicopter landed in the Lawton Station area.
The second victim was transported by ground to Savannah Memorial Hospital, police say.
“There is no public safety threat,” Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said about 7 p.m.
Cape Jasmine Street is located in a small residential community off of S.C. 170.
The neighborhood sits between Pritchardville Solid Waste and Lawton Station and is southeast to the entrance of Mill Creek at Cypress Ridge.
The stabbing took place about 2 miles away from a fatal shooting at a Wendy’s in September.
Aki Da Ron Franklin, 23, was arrested for the shooting that killed Abraham Gadson, 29, of Bluffton.
