They lost their child in a tragic accident. Now, they’re working to make Hilton Head safer

Editor’s note: We caught up with the most interesting people we wrote about in 2018. Learn what’s new with each this week.
Bryan and Daisy Bobinchuck were well-known on Hilton Head Island as the restaurant owners of Catch 22 and the fun-loving parents of Charli Bobinchuck, their 11-year-old daughter who loved animals.
When Charli was struck and killed in a dark crosswalk near Yacht Cove on June 21, the community rallied around Bryan and Daisy.
They hosted a flower release for their “true island girl,” and more than 500 people showed up to pay their respects.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Yacht Cove residents flooded Town Council meetings to discuss how to make the island’s crosswalks more visible to drivers.
Now, during the first holiday season without Charli, Bryan and Daisy are working on their own projects to make Hilton Head safer and happier, even in the wake of the tragedy.
Bryan appeared before Town Council in October to discuss improvements to crosswalks throughout the island.
He developed a prototype for a crosswalk sign that would flash to alert drivers of a pedestrian crossing the street. Bryan presented the idea and criticized the town ordinance that limits lighting in protection of sea turtles.
He did not use Charli’s name when he made his presentation, but the room fell silent as he said “preserving the natural look of our island and protecting our sea turtles and wildlife is extremely important. Protecting our neighbors, friends, family and our economy is equally important.”
Bryan said he is following the developments of the Yacht Cove intersection project as it moves through town committees and changes to accommodate the island’s pedestrians and bicyclists.
Meanwhile, Daisy manages “Charli’s Critters,” where she brings animals such as snakes and small alligators to local groups of children to spread Charli’s love for sometimes-exotic animals.
One of the biggest events she put on was Nov. 1 , and Daisy said she hopes to continue making presentations at schools on Hilton Head and contributing to the Charli’s Critters fund, run through the Community Foundation of the Lowcounty.
Comments