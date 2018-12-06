A gun reported stolen in Charleston was found in a Bluffton store’s trashcan, police say

A Bluffton employee cleaning a store’s bathroom Wednesday morning found a stolen gun shoved into one of the trashcans, according to a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The handgun was found around 7:15 a.m. at the Bed, Bath, and Beyond on Fording Island Road, the report said. The loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol was inside a white Michael Kors drawstring bag, the report said.

Deputies discovered the Charleston City Police Department reported the gun as stolen on Sunday, the report said.

There were also three pairs of unopened socks hidden in the baby changing station, the report said. It was a brand of socks sold at the Famous Footwear nearby.

When the deputy returned the socks, the store manager said two white woman who may have been shoplifting there on Sunday ran away in the direction of Bed, Bath, and Beyond but were never arrested, according to the report.