A masked man robbed a Bluffton gas station, held worker at gun point, police say

Police are searching for a man who held a woman at gun point and robbed a Bluffton gas station Tuesday morning before the sun even rose, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The robbery happened just after 3:30 a.m. at the Circle K on Fording Island Road, the report said.
The worker told police the man was wearing a shirt covering his face when he came in, the report said. He turned his back to her then pulled out a small silver pistol and pointed it at her.
She opened the register, the report said.
He eventually told the worker to lay on the floor until the door closed, the report said. She laid there for two minutes before she got up, locked the door, and called 911, the report said.
Police searched the immediate area for the man, but did not find him, the report said.
The suspect is described in the report as a black male, about 6 feet tall, in his late 20s, and wearing all black.
