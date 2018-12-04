Woman booking Hilton Head vacation rental thought she got a deal. It was a bad one

A would-be Hilton Head Island vacationer thought she was getting a better deal on a house rental.

Instead, she lost $3,200, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The woman had found a house she wanted to rent on a popular verified website but decided to keep searching and later found the same house listed on a different website for less money, the report said.

She called the number of the website and spoke with a man who told her to pay through a mobile app, the report said. She did so and received a contract. A week before the woman was supposed to arrive for vacation, she asked the man for access codes to the house and after some back-and-forth, he said he couldn’t refund her money because of an issue with the mobile app and that someone else had rented the property, the report said.

The man told her she could get her money back from the app directly. An app email said the site wasn’t for business activity, the report said.

The investigation into the scam is still ongoing.