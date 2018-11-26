A Bluffton woman answered the phone. The voice said he was a cop and she owed him money

Someone claiming to be a sheriff’s deputy called a Bluffton woman and said she owed him money, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.

It was a scam.

The woman got a call about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 that said she’d missed jury duty and would have to meet with the “deputy” at the Bluffton Police Department to pay a $212 bond, the report said. No additional details were included in the initial report on the incident.

She gave the man her name, cell phone number, and address before a co-worker warned her it was probably a scam, the report said. The woman reported the incident and did not lose any money to the scam, the report said.

Bluffton officers are continuing to investigate the incident, the report said.





Similar situations, where a scammer pretends to be a police officer, have been reported to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in the past.