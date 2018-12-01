Police pursuit ends in Beaufort area crash. Three injured, officials say

A S.C. Highway Patrol pursuit ended in a crash on Robert Smalls Parkway that sent three people to the hospital late Friday night, according to officials.
A vehicle being allegedly chased by S.C. Highway Patrol crashed into the back in of another vehicle, said Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. He said the Sheriff’s Office is handling the crash.
The accident happened on Robert Smalls Parkway near West K Alston Drive at about 11:50 p.m., Bromage said. He said the injuries were not life-threatening.
The parkway was closed for an hour as emergency crews cleared the scene.
Cpl. Sonny Collins, spokesman for S.C. Highway Patrol, said on Sunday he couldn’t confirm or deny the incident.
He was unable to find a report on the accident. He explained, if the department was involved in the accident, another agency would handle the investigation and S.C. Highway Patrol wouldn’t have a report.
It can take Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office several days to complete reports on accidents. This story will be updated when more information is available.
