Witness hears shots ‘from all directions’ at party where Beaufort vet was killed, report says

A Lady’s Island woman told police there were shots being fired from all directions at a party in the woods where a Beaufort veteran was killed, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The woman called police after finding a bullet hole in her car door, says the report, which was released Thursday. The report was filed Sunday afternoon — hours after the shooting.
Nathaniel Scott Jr., 28, of Beaufort, was found shot to death at the community hangout known as “The Spot.” The Army veteran recently returned from Afghanistan where he served as a military security officer.
Scott was attending a party put on by Spotlife Entertainment. Nearly 100 people were at the party when deputies responded to a “shots fired” call at 2:45 a.m.
The “shots fired” report said deputies left after searching for several minutes and finding no evidence of gunfire. It also says people at the party were uncooperative.
Bryon Young, owner of Spotlife Entertainment, said he called police after hearing the gunshots. He also checked attendees for weapons with a handheld metal detector. Young said more shots rang out about 30 minutes after the first shots.
The Lady’s Island woman gave police a similar story.
She said nearly 400 people were at the party when the first shots rang out. She estimated the time at about 3:10 a.m. The first shots sounded as if they were coming from the area toward Old Sheldon Road, she said.
At approximately 4 a.m., shots started again.
“This time the shots were being fired from all directions,” the report says. “Due to being scared and not knowing where the shots were coming from she got on the ground.”
Everyone started to run, the woman told police.
The woman told police she slowly moved to her car because she was afraid.
It wasn’t until hours later that the woman found a bullet hole on her driver side car door. She called deputies at this time.
The woman told police she was unaware of who was shooting at the party.
A report, filed Tuesday, says they returned to the party after receiving a report of a shooting victim. They were met by a woman flagging down the deputy vehicle. The deputy was led to the woods where several women were standing near Scott’s body, screaming for help.
One woman was holding a jacket to his wound, the report says.
Scott was dead when investigators arrived.
“We believe there was numerous eyewitnesses that may be reluctant to come forward,” Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said. “We would ask that anyone with information call Crimestoppers. They can remain anonymous.”
Anyone with information can contact Staff Sgt. Brandon Disbrow at 843 255-3407 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC to remain anonymous or receive a possible reward.
Comments