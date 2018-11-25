Police identify body found in Beaufort County wooded area, officials say

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found early Sunday morning in a wooded area off Bailey Road in Sheldon.
Nathaniel Scott Jr., 28, was found about 4 a.m. after police received a report of a gunshot victim in the area.
Upon discovery of the body, the scene was secured and EMS responded to confirm Scott was deceased.
Deputies believe there was a large gathering of people in the area where the shooting occurred. It is possible the gathering happened a few hours before the discovery of Scott’s body.
“Anyone who was present at the gathering on Bailey Road and knows the identity of the subject or subjects responsible for the shooting is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Dispatch,” the alert says.
An increased law enforcement presence will likely remain throughout the day in the Bailey Road area.
Anyone with information is “urged” to contact Staff Sgt. Brandon Disbrow at 843-255-3407 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC to remain anonymous or receive a possible reward.
