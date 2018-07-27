A Bluffton woman thought she was going to jail. Then she lost hundreds of dollars

A Bluffton woman lost hundreds of dollars after a fake deputy told her she was going to be arrested Wednesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The woman got a call from a man claiming to be Deputy Michael McCallister from the Sheriff’s Office, the report said. The fake deputy told her he had a warrant for her arrest because she failed to appear for jury duty, but that she could post bond using pre-paid debit cards.
The woman purchased two Green Dot cards, one for $443 and one for $375, then gave the man the card information, the report said.
Hours later, the woman became suspicious and went to the Sheriff’s Office to file a police report, the report said.
The woman was able to halt activity on one of the cards because it hadn’t been used yet, but the other had already been accessed, the report said.
