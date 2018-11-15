A Bluffton dealership let a man test drive a car overnight. Then he vanished, police say

A man who was allowed to take a truck overnight from a Bluffton dealership in September on the promise of a bigger deal to come hasn’t been seen since, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.

Neither has the truck.

The dealership — Vaden Nissan of Hilton Head on Fording Island Road — let the man take a 2017 gray Nissan Titan worth more than $54,000 “because of the potential of a huge deal,” the report said. He was supposed to bring the vehicle back the next day but never showed up, the report said.

Since October, the dealership has been trying to contact the man — including calling him and going to the address listed on the vehicle demonstration agreement — but hasn’t been successful, the report said.

The dealership contacted Bluffton Police on Nov. 14, according to the report.

The dealership plans to files charges against the man, who is described as a white male in his 60s with graying hair, the report said.



